US weekly crude oil inventories +15.022m vs +14.4m expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly petroleum inventory and production data:

  • Prior was +19.248m
  • Cushing +4776K
  • Gasoline +1017K vs +4750K
  • Distillates +7876K vs +3700K
  • Refinery utilization -1.5% vs -2.3% expected
June WTI crude rose about 20 cents on the headline. The small build in gasoline along with stronger refinery utilization is a bit of a puzzle to me.

Details of yesterday's API numbers:
  • Crude +13.226m
  • Cushing +4.913m
  • Gasoline +3.435m
  • Distillates +7.369m
That was the 13th consecutive weekly build.

