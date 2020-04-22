US weekly crude oil inventories +15.022m vs +14.4m expected
Weekly petroleum inventory and production data:
- Prior was +19.248m
- Cushing +4776K
- Gasoline +1017K vs +4750K
- Distillates +7876K vs +3700K
- Refinery utilization -1.5% vs -2.3% expected
June WTI crude rose about 20 cents on the headline. The small build in gasoline along with stronger refinery utilization is a bit of a puzzle to me.
Details of yesterday's API numbers:
- Crude +13.226m
- Cushing +4.913m
- Gasoline +3.435m
- Distillates +7.369m
That was the 13th consecutive weekly build.