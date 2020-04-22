US weekly crude oil inventories +15.022m vs +14.4m expected

Prior was +19.248m

Cushing +4776K



Gasoline +1017K vs +4750K

Distillates +7876K vs +3700K

Refinery utilization -1.5% vs -2.3% expected

June WTI crude rose about 20 cents on the headline. The small build in gasoline along with stronger refinery utilization is a bit of a puzzle to me.





Details of yesterday's API numbers: