Weekly US petroleum inventory data



Prior crude -6645K



Gasoline +672K vs +1477K expected

Distillates -3422K vs -1549K expected

Production 10.8 mbpd vs 11.0 mbpd prior

API private oil inventories from late yesterday: Crude -5800K

Gasoline +3900K

Distillates -3500K

Cushing -3000K This is for the week ending Feb 12 so it doesn't capture the impact of the outages in Texas. Next week's report will be very interesting.





Oil is getting a moderate lift from this report, up to $61.00 from $60.75 before the data.