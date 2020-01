US weekly crude oil inventories -11463K vs -3000K expected

Prior was -5474K

Gasoline +3212K vs +2062K expected

Distillates +8776K vs +500K expected

Refinery utilization +1.2% vs +0.4% expected

That's a huge draw in crude but it's balanced out by some large builds in gasoline and distllates. Oil ticked higher but only marginally on the headlines to $63.35 in WTI.





API crude data from earlier in the week: