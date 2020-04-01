US weekly EIA crude oil inventories +13833K vs +3300K expected

API yesterday:

Oil +10485K

Cushing +2926K

Gasoline +6058K

Distillates -4458K

The US put nearly 14million barrels of oil into storage last week. Oil briefly kicked lower on the headlines but has stabilized. If something can't fall on bad news, maybe it won't fall.





That said, I don't see how oil can rally when there is no real demand. Maybe you get some kind of short squeeze but the physical reality overwhelms any financial flows.







Here is a look at US gasoline demand:



