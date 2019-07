Weekly energy inventory and production data:

Prior was -3116K

Gasoline -226K vs -1421K expected

Distilltes +613K vs -+895K expected



API data released late yesterday: Crude -10961K

Cushing -448K

Gasoline +4436K

Distillates +1420K



This is a bullish report for oil. The drawdown is in-line with the API number but the gasoline data is more-bullish. WTI hit a session high of $57.58 on the headlines.