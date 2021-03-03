US weekly EIA energy inventories +21,563 vs -1300K expected

API data released late yesterday:

Crude +735K

Cushing +732K

Gasoline -9993K

Distillates -9053K

I don't know what analysts were looking for here. We all knew there were massive refinery shutdowns down to the cold in Texas. That led to a big backup in oil inventories and big draws in products.





Refineries are playing catch-up now but I'm not sure this changes the overall supply-demand mix. Though given a May US reopening, we could be having a huge driving season come summer and cracks could blow out.

