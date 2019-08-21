US weekly EIA oil inventories -2732K vs -1500K expected

US weekly energy inventory and production data:

Prior was +1580K

Gasoline +312K vs -200K exp

Distillates +2610K vs -300K exp

Cushing -2485K

Production unchanged at 12.3mbpd



API data released late yesterday: Crude -3454K

Gasoline -403K

Cushing -2803K

Distillates +1806K



WTI was trading at $56.76 ahead of the data and was little changed on the headlines. The build in distillates is a bit of a surprise but it's nothing to get excited about.