Weekly inventories from the EIA

Prior was -4689K

Gasoline -4320K vs -3050K expected

Distillates -1675K vs -1000K expected

Refinery utilization -5.3% vs -4.3% expected

API data from late yesterday: Oil -6360K



Gasoline -5760K

Distillates -1420K

Cushing -237K



Oil was struggling today ahead of the day but jumped to $42.60 from $42.30 on the headlines. The consensus certainly missed some of the hurricane impacts.