Highlights:



Prior crude -2732K



Gasoline -2090K vs -400K expected



Distillates -2063K vs +1400K expected



Crude -11,000K

Gasoline -349K

Distillates -2500K

Cushing -2370K

The API report released late yesterday showed a massive drawdown in US oil inventories.The numbers in the official report were just as bullish as the API data. The headlines on oil and distillates weren't quite as dramatic as API but the gasoline draw was larger.