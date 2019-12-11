US weekly EIA oil inventories +822K vs -3000K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US oil inventory data:

  • Prior was -4856K
  • Gasoline +5405K vs +2561K expected
  • Distillates +4118K vs +1950K expected
  • Refinery utilization -1.3% vs +1.0% exp
  • Production 12.8 mbpd vs 12.9 mbpd prior
  • Imports +15%
  • Exports +8.5%
API numbers late yesterday:
  • Oil  +1410K
  • Cushing +3530K
  • Gasoline +4920K vs +1950K expected
  • Distillates +3240K
Oil is down on the headlines. The API numbers foreshadowed some of the inventory build but certainly not all of it. WTI to $58.78 from $59.15 before the data.

Update: Crude prices are continuing to slide.
US oil

