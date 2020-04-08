US weekly EIA oil inventories +15177K vs +9250K expected

Record one-week rise



Prior week was 13833K

Gasoline +10497K vs +5550K exp

Gasoline demand lowest in weekly data ever (since 1980)



Distillates +476K vs +1500K

Refinery utilization -6.7% vs -2.15% exp

Cushing +6417K

Production 12.4 mbpd vs 13.0 mbpd prior

Implied demand 14.446 vs 21.86 mbpd



That's a lot of oil going into storage in two weeks and Saudi cargoes are just starting to land. The implied demand number is important because it shows we're at about 66% of normal. If you expand that globally, it puts total demand at 68 mbpd compared to 104 mbpd normally, which is 35 mbpd of missing demand.





