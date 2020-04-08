US weekly EIA oil inventories +15177K vs +9250K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly petroleum inventories

  • Record one-week rise
  • Prior week was 13833K
  • Gasoline +10497K vs +5550K exp
  • Gasoline demand lowest in weekly data ever (since 1980)
  • Distillates +476K vs +1500K
  • Refinery utilization -6.7% vs -2.15% exp
  • Cushing +6417K
  • Production 12.4 mbpd vs 13.0 mbpd prior
  • Implied demand 14.446 vs 21.86 mbpd
That's a lot of oil going into storage in two weeks and Saudi cargoes are just starting to land. The implied demand number is important because it shows we're at about 66% of normal. If you expand that globally, it puts total demand at 68 mbpd compared to 104 mbpd normally, which is 35 mbpd of missing demand.

API numbers from late yesterday:
  • Crude: +11,938K
  • Gasoline: +9445K
  • Distillates: -177K
  • Cushing: 6804K
Despite all of this, crude is a bit higher following the numbers and is now testing the $25.29 session high.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose