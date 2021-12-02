US weekly initial jobless claims 222k vs 240K estimate
US weekly initial jobless claims and continuing claims data
- US initial jobs claims 222K versus 240K estimate. Prior revised to 194K from 199K (influenced by the holiday and seasonals)
- 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 238.75K vs 251K. The average is the lowest since March 14, 2020.
- Continuing claims 1956K vs estimate of 2000K. This is the lowest level since March 14, 2020. Last week continuing claims a 2049K revised to 2063K
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims comes in at 2084.25K vs 2117K last week. This is the lowest average since March 21, 2020.
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending November 20 were in Virginia (+12,703), New Jersey (+2,061), Michigan (+1,926), Oklahoma (+1,490), and Minnesota (+1,465),
- The largest decreases were in
California (-7,233), Kentucky (-3,910), District of Columbia (-1,679), Missouri (-1,519), and Massachusetts (-1,410).
For the full report CLICK HERE
Tomorrow the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Will release their employment data for the month of November. The expectations are for:
- nonfarm payroll 550K versus 531K last month
- unemployment rate 4.5% versus 4.6% last month
- average hourly earnings +0.4% versus 0.4% last month. Year on year 5.0% versus 4.9% last month
- average weekly hours expected to remain steady at 34.7 hours