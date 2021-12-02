US weekly initial jobless claims 222k vs 240K estimate

US weekly initial jobless claims and continuing claims data





US initial jobs claims 222K versus 240K estimate. Prior revised to 194K from 199K (influenced by the holiday and seasonals)



4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 238.75K vs 251K. The average is the lowest since March 14, 2020.



Continuing claims 1956K vs estimate of 2000K. This is the lowest level since March 14, 2020. Last week continuing claims a 2049K revised to 2063K



4 week moving average of continuing claims comes in at 2084.25K vs 2117K last week. This is the lowest average since March 21, 2020.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending November 20 were in Virginia (+12,703), New Jersey (+2,061), Michigan (+1,926), Oklahoma (+1,490), and Minnesota (+1,465),

The largest decreases were in California (-7,233), Kentucky (-3,910), District of Columbia (-1,679), Missouri (-1,519), and Massachusetts (-1,410).







Tomorrow the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Will release their employment data for the month of November. The expectations are for:

