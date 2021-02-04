US weekly initial jobless claims 779K vs. 830K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims

  • initial jobless claims 779K vs. 830K estimate. Prior week revised down to 812K from 847K
  • four-week average of initial claims 848.25K vs 849.50K last week
  • continuing claims 4592K vs. 4700K estimate. Prior week revised up to 4785K from 4771K previously reported
  • four-week average of continuing claims 4881.75K vs 5001.75K last week.
  • Pandemic unemployment assistance 7,217,713 vs. 7,343,682 last week
  • 50 states reported 3,603,098 continuing claims for pandemic emergency unemployment compensation benefits vs. 3,893,008 last week
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 23 were in Florida (+23,592), Ohio (+7,002), New York (+4,065), Maryland (+2,450), and Arizona (+1,028), 
  • The largest decreases were in California (-59,016), Kansas (-8,495), Georgia (-7,896), Pennsylvania (-6,341), and Tennessee (-6,016). 
