Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON
SDNY+11
NY -5
TYO +9
GMT
US weekly initial jobless claims 779K vs. 830K estimate
US initial jobless claims and continuing claims
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- prior report
- initial jobless claims 779K vs. 830K estimate. Prior week revised down to 812K from 847K
- four-week average of initial claims 848.25K vs 849.50K last week
- continuing claims 4592K vs. 4700K estimate. Prior week revised up to 4785K from 4771K previously reported
- four-week average of continuing claims 4881.75K vs 5001.75K last week.
- Pandemic unemployment assistance 7,217,713 vs. 7,343,682 last week
- 50 states reported 3,603,098 continuing claims for pandemic emergency unemployment compensation benefits vs. 3,893,008 last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 23 were in Florida (+23,592), Ohio (+7,002), New
York (+4,065), Maryland (+2,450), and Arizona (+1,028),
- The largest decreases were in California (-59,016),
Kansas (-8,495), Georgia (-7,896), Pennsylvania (-6,341), and Tennessee (-6,016).
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close