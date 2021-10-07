US weekly initial jobless claims 326K vs 348K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly US initial jobless claims

  • Prior was 362K (revised to 364K)
  • Four-week oving average 344K vs 340K prior
  • Continuing claims 2714K vs 2802K prior
The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 25 were in California (+9,907), Michigan (+6,115), Texas (+4,625), District of Columbia (+2,223), and Minnesota (+2,002), while the largest decreases were in Virginia (-7,245), Maryland (-5,617), Arizona (-4,241), Louisiana (-3,160), and Ohio (-2,853).

This is a nice improvement after two weeks of disappointing data.

