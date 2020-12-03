US weekly initial jobless claims 712K vs 775K expected

Weekly claims for jobless benefits





Prior was 778K (revised to 787K)



Continuing claims 5520K vs 5800K expected

Prior continuing claims 6071K

The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending November 14 was 20,163,477, a decrease of 349,633 from the previous week. There were 1,573,485 persons claiming benefits in all programs in the comparable week in 2019.



PUA claimants 8,869,502 vs 9,147,753 prior





There is some improvement in the numbers across the board but these numbers are still staggering relative to pre-pandemic.









