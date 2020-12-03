US weekly initial jobless claims 712K vs 775K expected

Author: Adam Button

Weekly claims for jobless benefits

US weekly initial jobless claims chart
  • Prior was 778K (revised to 787K)
  • Continuing claims 5520K vs 5800K expected
  • Prior continuing claims 6071K
  • The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending November 14 was 20,163,477, a decrease of 349,633 from the previous week. There were 1,573,485 persons claiming benefits in all programs in the comparable week in 2019.
  • PUA claimants 8,869,502 vs 9,147,753 prior

There is some improvement in the numbers across the board but these numbers are still staggering relative to pre-pandemic.
 

