US weekly oil inventories -6645K vs -800K exp

Weekly US oil inventory data



Crude -6645K vs -800K exp



Gasoline +4259K vs +2100K exp



Distillates -1732K vs -1327K exp



Refinery utilization +0.7% vs -0.1%

Cushing -658K

API data from yesterday: Crude oil -3500K

Gasoline +4810K

Distillates -487K

WTI crude rebounded to $58.40 from $58.15 on the data.





US implied oil demand rose 1.655mbpd week-over-week to 20.183mbpd last week with propane driving it on cold weather.





Meanwhile, US gasoline inventories are at the highest since June 2020 after three weeks of large gains. Some of that is going to be exported but refiners appear to be getting ready for summer driving season early.

