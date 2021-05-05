US weekly oil inventories -7990K vs -2000K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Big draw in US oil inventories

  • Prior was +90K
  • Gasoline +737K vs -731K exp
  • Distillates -2896K vs -1300K exp
  • Refinery utilization +1.1% vs +0.4% exp
API data from late yesterday:
  • Crude -7688K
  • Cushing +548K
  • Gasoline -5308K
  • Distillates -3453K
Oil is higher on the results and touched a session high of $66.73 in WTI, which would be the highest close of the year and not too far off the March spike high of $67.98 on March.

The headlines here look bullish but there were larger product draws in the API numbers. It's tough to square given all the talk of high gasoline demand.

