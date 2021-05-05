US weekly oil inventories -7990K vs -2000K expected

API data from late yesterday:

Crude -7688K

Cushing +548K

Gasoline -5308K

Distillates -3453K

Oil is higher on the results and touched a session high of $66.73 in WTI, which would be the highest close of the year and not too far off the March spike high of $67.98 on March.





The headlines here look bullish but there were larger product draws in the API numbers. It's tough to square given all the talk of high gasoline demand.

