US weekly oil inventories are coming up at the bottom of the hour

The glut continues to build

WTI crude has bounced 5% after a swift, 9% decline yesterday on a technical break of $26.00. There's a sign of a double bottom at $23.50 but it's tepid and the intraday high of $25.29 is the spot to watch.

The main event today is the weekly US oil inventory report. The consensus is +9250K from +13,833K a week earlier.

API numbers late yesterday were higher than that but crude bounced when the numbers were released:

Crude: +11.938M
Gasoline: +9.445M
Distillates: -0.177M
Cushing: +6.804M

It's tough to know what's really priced in but I think the weekly report is a short-term trade no matter what because OPEC tomorrow is far more important.

