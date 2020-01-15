US weekly oil inventories -2549K vs +1100K expected

Weekly petroleum inventories:

Prior was +1164K

Gasoline +6678K vs +3264K exp

Distillates +8171K vs +1650K exp

Refinery utilization -0.8% vs -0.2% exp

Production 13.0mbpd vs 12.9mbpd prior

The continued rise in product inventories is a drag on crude. WTI fell to the lows of the day at $57.55 on this but has bounced to $57.84. That's still about 20 cents below pre-data levels.







API data from yesterday:



+1103K crude



+6779K distillates

+3198K gasoline

Earlier today, OPEC boosted its 2020 global oil demand growth estimate by 140K bpd to 1.22M on better global growth. However they also boosted their estimate of non-OPEC supply growth by 180K bpd to 2.35M. They see a growing threat from supply beyond shale, including Norway, Mexico and new fields in Guyana.