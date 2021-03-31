US weekly oil inventories -876K vs -1500K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly US oil inventory data from the EIA

  • Prior was +1912K
  • Gasoline -1735K vs +700K expected
  • Distillates +2542K vs +500K expected
  • Refinery utilization +2.3% vs +1.7% expected
Private inventories released late yesterday but the API:
  • Crude +3910K
  • Gasoline -6012K
  • Distillates +2595K
Tomorrow's OPEC+ decision is the big driver of crude, which was up 11-cents to $60.66 before this report. It initially popped on the release but quickly came back.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose