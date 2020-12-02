US weekly oil inventories -679K vs -1980K expected
Weekly US oil inventory data
The API numbers late yesterday:
- Prior was -754K
- Gasoline +3491K vs +2000K exp
- Distilltes+3238K vs -1500K exp
- Refinery utilization -0.5% vs +0.6% exp
The headline is modestly bullish but those are large builds in products. There's also some talk today about weak retail gasoline demand. There's a slight rise in oil prices on this but that looks like buyers waiting in the weeds to me.
- Crude +4146K
- Gasoline +3402K
- Distillates +334K
- Cushing -132K