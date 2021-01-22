US weekly oil inventories 4352K vs +2425K expected

Weekly US oil inventories

  • Prior was -3248K
  • Gasoline -259K vs +2425K
  • Distllates +457K vs +1800K exp
API data from Wednesday:
  • Oil +2500K
  • gasoline +1100K
  • Distillates +800K
  • Cushing -4300K
That was a larger build in oil and prices have ticked lower but the product data is bullish. WTI last prices down 76-cents to $52.29.

Earlier today it looked like crude might be falling below its recent range but it perked back up after the Markit PMI.
oil chart

