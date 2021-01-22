US weekly oil inventories 4352K vs +2425K expected
Weekly US oil inventories
- Prior was -3248K
- Gasoline -259K vs +2425K
- Distllates +457K vs +1800K exp
API data from Wednesday:
- Oil +2500K
- gasoline +1100K
- Distillates +800K
- Cushing -4300K
That was a larger build in oil and prices have ticked lower but the product data is bullish. WTI last prices down 76-cents to $52.29.
Earlier today it looked like crude might be falling below its recent range but it perked back up after the Markit PMI.