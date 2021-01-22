US weekly oil inventories 4352K vs +2425K expected

API data from Wednesday:

Oil +2500K

gasoline +1100K

Distillates +800K

Cushing -4300K



That was a larger build in oil and prices have ticked lower but the product data is bullish. WTI last prices down 76-cents to $52.29.





Earlier today it looked like crude might be falling below its recent range but it perked back up after the Markit PMI.



