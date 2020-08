US weekly oil inventories -1632K vs -2850K expected

Weekly US petroleum inventory data

Prior was -4512K

Gasoline -3322K vs -1000K expected

Distillates +152K vs -1200K expected



Refinery utilization -0.1% vs +0.3% expected

Production unchanged at 10.7 mbpd







API data late yesterday:

Crude -4264K

Gasoline +4991K

Distillates -964K Crude rose about 20 cents on the headlines to $42.79 per barrel. The headline isn't as bullish as anticipated but the gasoline drawdown was larger.



The OPEC JMMC meeting is also taking place right now with Russia's Novak stressing the need for full compliance.