US weekly oil inventories -10611K vs +450K expected

API data from late yesterday:

Crude -6829K

Cushing +1144K

Gasoline +1083K

Distillates +187K

Oil prices rose about 15 cents on the headlines. That's the largest draw of the year and it's entirely due to a 10462K draw at PADD 3, which is on the gulf coast.





In terms of oil, one thing to watch is a potential tropical cycle in the mid-atlantic. It's on a track that could hit the gulf and Florida.



