US weekly oil inventory data coming up next

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Natural gas inventories surprisingly rose

Natural gas inventories surprisingly rose
US natural gas inventories rose by 52 bcf compared to 40 bcf expected a short time ago. Next up is the US EIA oil inventory data, which is delayed from its usual Wednesday release because of Labor Day.

Here's the consensus:
  • Oil -4612K
  • Gasoline -3390K
  • Distillates -2617K
  • Refinery utilization -4.9%
This is a tough one to forecast and trade because of the ongoing effects of Hurricane Ida.

The API data from late yesterday showed:
  • Crude -2882K
  • Cushing +1794K
  • Gasoline -6414K
  • Distillates -3748K
An additional spot to watch this week is implied demand, which hit a record recently.

A good forecaster is HFI Research and they say crude should be 890K more barrel, so around -2000K.

The data is due up at the top of the hour.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose