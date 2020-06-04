US weighs escalating Chinese media fight

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Report out a short time ago

The WSJ reports that the US is considering putting more Chinese companies on a list of foreign missions in the coming days.

The list includes: People's Daily, Global Times, China Central Television, China News Service and Hong Kong-based Phoenix Satellite Television Ltd.

The report was out earlier via Reuters but the WSJ report is being credited for some of the weakness in USD/JPY. I'm not so sure. I'd look more to the claims data and rise in continuing claims.

