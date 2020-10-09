US wholesale inventories for August final come in at 0.4% vs. 0.5% estimate
Wholesale inventories and sales data for August 2020
- wholesale inventories for August final came in at 0.4% vs. 0.5% estimate. That is lower than the preliminary estimate of 0.5%
- wholesale trade sales rose by 1.4% vs. 4.8% from July (revised from 4.6% previously reported).
- wholesale inventories excluding oil rose 0.4%
- inventory /sales ratio at 1.31 in August vs. 1.32 in the prior month
- durable goods inventory rose by 0.6% vs. -0.7%
- nondurable goods came in unchanged vs. +0.7%
- durable goods sales increase by 1.3% vs. 4.4%
- nondurable goods sales rose 1.6% vs. 5.2%
- sales ex auto's increase by 1.4% vs. 4.5% last month