US wholesale inventories for August final come in at 0.4% vs. 0.5% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Wholesale inventories and sales data for August 2020

  • wholesale inventories for August final came in at 0.4% vs. 0.5% estimate. That is lower than the preliminary estimate of 0.5%
  • wholesale trade sales rose by 1.4% vs. 4.8% from July (revised from 4.6% previously reported).
  • wholesale inventories excluding oil rose 0.4%
  • inventory /sales ratio at 1.31 in August vs. 1.32 in the prior month
  • durable goods inventory rose by 0.6% vs. -0.7%
  • nondurable goods came in unchanged vs. +0.7%
  • durable goods sales increase by 1.3% vs. 4.4%
  • nondurable goods sales rose 1.6% vs. 5.2%
  • sales ex auto's increase by 1.4% vs. 4.5% last month
Wholesale inventories and sales data for August 2020
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose