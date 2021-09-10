US wholesale inventories for July 2021 (R) 0.6% versus 0.6% estimate
US wholesale inventories for the month of August
- US wholesale inventories for July revised came in at 0.6% versus 0.6% estimate. That was also equal to the preliminary report.
- US wholesale sales came in at 2.0%. That also was unrevised from the preliminary report.
- June wholesale inventories increase by 1.2%
- inventory to sales ratio came in at 1.2 versus 1.33% in July. The inventory to sales ratio is at the lowest level since 2014. The supply chain issues continue to weigh on the inventory supply.