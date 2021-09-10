US wholesale inventories for July 2021 (R) 0.6% versus 0.6% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US wholesale inventories for the month of August

Inventory to sales ratio falls to 1.2
  • US wholesale inventories for July revised came in at 0.6% versus 0.6% estimate. That was also equal to the preliminary report.
  • US wholesale sales came in at 2.0%. That also was unrevised from the preliminary report.
  • June wholesale inventories increase by 1.2%
  • inventory to sales ratio came in at 1.2 versus 1.33% in July.  The inventory to sales ratio is at the lowest level since 2014. The supply chain issues continue to weigh on the inventory supply.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose