US wholesale inventories for March (F) 1.3% versus 1.4% preliminary

US wholesale inventories for March 2021

preliminary report

Wholesale inventories for March (F) 1.3% versus 1.4% estimate. The preliminary report came at 1.4%. February inventories rose 1.0%



Wholesale trade sales rose 4.6% versus 1.0% estimate. Last month the trade sales fell -0.8%



excluding oil wholesale inventory is rose 1.3%



inventory to sales ratio came in at 1.22 in March versus 1.26 in February



the inventory to sales ratio the client is the lowest going back to 2014 as sales sop up inventories. The supply chains are certainly an issue in the recovery as manufacturers adjust to post pandemic life.









