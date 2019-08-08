US wholesale trade, and jobless claims on the agenda along with a long bond sale

What's coming up today

The trading day doesn't really start until the President tweets. That's probably the main spot to watch today with little market moving news on the schedule.





Data starts at the bottom of the hour with US initial jobless claims and the Canadian new housing price index.







At 1400 GMT (10 am ET) when June US wholesale sales are expected to rise 0.2% month-over-month. The report is not likely to be a market mover.





The main event of the day may be at 1700 GMT when the results of a 30-year Treasury sale will be announced. Yesterday's 10-year sale came in at a higher yield than anticipated and that helped to turn markets.

