US will announce actions taken in response to Khashoggi killing

US-Saudi relationship in focus

At 2:30 pm ET (1930 GMT), the US State Dept will announce actions taken in response to the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.







Biden and the Saudi king spoke this week but the readout didn't mention this report, which is expected to say/show that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the Oct 2018 assassination in Istanbul.





Trump had decided not to make the report public but that's changed under Biden and as a candidate Biden said he planned to "reassess" Washington's relationship with Riyadh and said he would make the Saudis "the pariah that they are."

