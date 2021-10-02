US will announce that China hasn't lived up to Phase 1 trade deal on Monday - report

China has not lived up to pledge to purchase additional $200B in goods





US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will announce Monday that China is not complying with the so-called phase one trade deal, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC





The report said Tai will outline how China has fallen short on a pledge to purchase an additional $200B in goods. They've only hit about 62% of the target. No doubt China will highlight the impact of the pandemic.





The report says the USTR is "evaluating potential actions against China for its non-compliance, including possible additional tariffs."





The news of the announcement could weigh on sentiment Monday but I don't expect the market to be overly concerned with a trade war.

