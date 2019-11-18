US will extend license to sell to Huawei for 90 days - report

Sources report

Sources say the Temporary General License to sell to Hauwei will be extended another 90 days. The TGL is set to expire tomorrow, it will now be extended. The Commerce Department will announce this later today. This means American Companies can still temporarily sell to Huawei.

That's a small good sign but if the waiver were killed, it would have been a much worse signal. This was necessary to keep talks alive.





Update: The Commerce Dept has made the announcement now. It's confirmed.

