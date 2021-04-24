US will urge its allies to increase pressure on China over Xinjiang at G7 meeting in June
US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 meeting in June in the UK.A White House official says at the meeting the US will urge its allies to increase pressure on China over the use of forced labor in its northwestern Xinjiang province. Said also the meeting will focus on
- health security
- a synchronized economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- concrete actions on climate change
- elevating shared democratic values within the G7
Its the China issue that is likely to be a focus come Monday FX markets. I don't think it'll have too much of an impact but we might get an early risk-off wobble on this.
Via Reuters, more there if you are interested.