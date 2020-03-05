US won't meet promise of having 1 million virus tests by end-of-week - Senators

Comments from a group of Senators after briefing from US officials

"There won't be a million people to get a test by the end of the week" said Republican Rick Scott to Bloomberg. "It's way smaller than that."





Senator James Lankford said they're going to get them in the mail by the end of the week but then they will have to be processed, verified and put into use.





The lack of US testing capability has turned into a mini-scandal as South Korea leads the way with millions of tests, including in places like drive-thrus.

