US yields continue to track higher on the week

Is the bond market starting to signal that the reflation theme is coming back into focus this week?

In general, rising yields is also part of the story when risk sentiment in the market is more optimistic but as 10-year yields get closer to 1.20%, one has to start to consider whether or not the market is starting to revisit the reflation narrative in more detail once again.









10-year yields are up by nearly 2 bps close to 1.16% today as we see the Senate pass legislation to fast-track Biden's stimulus plan. Now it is over to the House to vote on the latest version and that is likely to pass without much impediment.





In turn, this is also part of the reason in pushing USD/JPY higher on the day as price turns around a drop to 105.34 to trade near session highs close to 105.70 and threatening a potential break above its 200-day moving average ahead of the weekend:





Over to equities, we're not seeing much passthrough in this context as tech stocks are still performing well with the Nasdaq closing at a record high yesterday. However, it is something worth watching in case yields move up too much that it hurts sentiment.



