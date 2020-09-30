US yields move higher with the yield curve steepening
10 year up 4.8 bp. 30 year up 6.2 bps
US yields are moving higher with the yield curve steepening. The 2-10 year spread is up to 56.83 basis points after closing yesterday 52.65 basis points. The 30 year yield is up 6.2 basis points on the day and trades at 1.477% just off the high yield of 1.485%. The 10 year is up 4.8 basis points at 0.697%, off the intraday high of 0.702%.
Looking at the 30 year yield chart below, the price high moved just short of the high yield from September 10 at 1.4918% a move above that level. The price is also moving away from its moving averages in trading today after lots of choppy action above and below those moving average levels.