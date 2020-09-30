US yields move higher with the yield curve steepening

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

10 year up 4.8 bp. 30 year up 6.2 bps

US yields are moving higher with the yield curve steepening. The 2-10 year spread is up to 56.83 basis points after closing yesterday 52.65 basis points. The 30 year yield is up 6.2 basis points on the day and trades at 1.477% just off the high yield of 1.485%. The 10 year is up 4.8 basis points at 0.697%, off the intraday high of 0.702%.  

10 year up 4.8 bp. 30 year up 6.2 bpsLooking at the 30 year yield chart below, the price high moved just short of the high yield from September 10 at 1.4918% a move above that level. The price is also moving away from its moving averages in trading today after lots of choppy action above and below those moving average levels.

30 year yield
