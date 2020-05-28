US$380bn AUM fund says many global company dividends resilient, other to resume soon
Comments from global asset management group Janus Henderson, in brief:
- Given the unprecedented halt in economic activity we have experienced as a result of COVID-19, dividend cuts and suspensions were inevitable. However, it is worth remembering that most large global companies are still operating. We expect many of these companies will resume payments once the crisis subsides.
- In addition, two-fifths of global dividends are paid by companies that are more defensively positioned, and here we expect dividends to be resilient.
