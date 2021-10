The Australian dollar is the biggest loser of the majors, but all are within not large ranges.

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD all have slipped just a little.

USD/CHF is a touch stronger, as is USD/CAD, while USD/JPY is barely changed.





We are awaiting the Bank of Japan statement sometime in the 0230 - 0330 GMT time slot.





