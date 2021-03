China stock markets opened higher but have dipped in opening trade

USD up a touch with AUD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, yen all losing a few points (not big moves)





The data release was this:

China inflation data for February. CPI -0.2% y/y (expected -0.3%) PPI +1.7% y/y (expected +1.5%) Was this enough to prompt the moves? I don't think so (although an argument could be made)





CSI300 - tech analysts might like to comment on the gap from yesterday's close, its partially filled. And, don't be constrained by this chart, feel free to post your own by all means.