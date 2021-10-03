USD a little weaker in early Asian trade

AUD, EUR, NZD, and yen a little earlier in the session, are all up against the US dollar.

Its just going on to 7.30 am in Tokyo so the US dollar weakness has occurred at the thinnest liquidity time of the week, i.e. early Monday NZ and Australian markets. Made event thinner today by the absence of Sydney, a holiday there (I posted ion this earlier, the ASX is open today).





US equity index markets are opening steady, up a little.





Its too early in the week to go betting the farm on these early Asia moves.















