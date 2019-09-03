USD adds more to its gains … again

USD strength continues. I psoted earlier and continuing now.

We got a bit of an intermission, for AUD anyway, when the good Q2 data hit (never mind the retails sales miss) but that bout of silliness has worn off.

AUD, NZD both dropping to fresh= session lows.

EUR/USD, ditto.





This is not driven by fresh news. As long as the US-China trade war deteriorates (and spreads beyond trade) the bid will remain for the dollar. Overnight Greg posted on the two side can't even agree on a date to sit down for the next round of (useless) banter.



Earlier we got some news from China that was touted as a positive:

Without wishing to minimise the tragedy of the US addiction to opioids this particular issue re China/US relations is little more than a sideshow.







