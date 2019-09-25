USD could fall on month-end rebalancing - Citi

Citi flags a scope for marginal USD selling from its preliminary estimate of this month-end FX hedge rebalancing flows.

"Citi analysts point to their preliminary estimate of month-end FX hedge rebalancing flows indicating a marginal need to sell USD against all major currencies except JPY at month end this week," Citi notes.

"Fundamentally, the lack of a meaningful reaction to the "hawkish" Fed rate cut last week once again highlights it is not the Fed, but US - China trade driving USD sentiment. Should a trade deal be concluded in October, it could see a significant reversal in current CNY/ CNH weakness expected to flow on to strength in other risk currencies within G10 and EM against USD. If not, and talks break down, expect to see a continuation of the USD rally," Citi adds.



