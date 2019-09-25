USD could fall on month-end rebalancing - Citi

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Preliminary data shows USD selling pressure against everything but JPY

Citi flags a scope for marginal USD selling from its preliminary estimate of this month-end FX hedge rebalancing flows.

"Citi analysts point to their preliminary estimate of month-end FX hedge rebalancing flows indicating a marginal need to sell USD against all major currencies except JPY at month end this week," Citi notes. 

"Fundamentally, the lack of a meaningful reaction to the "hawkish" Fed rate cut last week once again highlights it is not the Fed, but US - China trade driving USD sentiment. Should a trade deal be concluded in October, it could see a significant reversal in current CNY/ CNH weakness expected to flow on to strength in other risk currencies within G10 and EM against USD.  If not, and talks break down, expect to see a continuation of the USD rally," Citi adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose