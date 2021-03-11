USD drifting lower, US equity index futures trading higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The obvious catalyst is passage of the huge US stimulus bill earlier.

Seems to be quite a delayed reaction though. But I imagine that'll do as a narrative. 

Regional stocks here in Asia are positive for the session
  • Shanghai Comp +1.9%
  • Nikkei (Japan) +0.5%
  • HK Hang Seng +1.3%
US 10 yr yield is up just a little on the session.

Chinese state media is carrying stories urging calm on stock markets. Perhaps a bid or two creeping in from the China buyers earlier in the week (state funds acting as the 'National Team") also?


