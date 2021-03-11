USD drifting lower, US equity index futures trading higher

The obvious catalyst is passage of the huge US stimulus bill earlier.

Seems to be quite a delayed reaction though. But I imagine that'll do as a narrative.





Regional stocks here in Asia are positive for the session

Shanghai Comp +1.9%

Nikkei (Japan) +0.5%

HK Hang Seng +1.3%

US 10 yr yield is up just a little on the session.





Chinese state media is carrying stories urging calm on stock markets. Perhaps a bid or two creeping in from the China buyers earlier in the week (state funds acting as the 'National Team") also?



