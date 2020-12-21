USD extends its broad-based gains still further

The US dollar is racking up further gains against currencies. AUD, EUR, GBP and others are hitting a fresh session low.

The latest on US government funding is the Senate has approved the stopgap bill and now its off to Trump to sign.





The coronavirus relief bill is still being considered, its likely (not likely, it will) this will stretch into Monday but so far the word is agreement is reached and progress made and it'll be approved. It is not, of course, over 'til its over but the news so far today (Monday in Asia) has been positive - see earlier posts.











