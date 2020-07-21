USD facing more questions about its status as the primary reserve currency
Here is an item on the US dollar from Bloomberg that may be of interest.
It cites analysts from Credit Agricole and Mizuho
- USD accounts for more than 60% of global reserves
- the most widely used currency for international transactions
- But it risks ceding ground to the euro after European Union leaders agreed on a 750 billion euro stimulus package that enhances the appeal of the shared currency and euro-denominated assets
CA say that the recovery fund will facilitate diversification out of the US dollar
offering liquid, high-rating, euro-denominated debt
I'd not be getting too gung-ho on this, and note that the analysts say 'risks ceding ground', they are not writing off the dollar.