USD flexing a little Asia-time strength
EUR/USD is gently subsiding to lows not seen last NovemberAUD, NZD, GBP, CAD are all dipping back slightly from highs seen earlier in the session against the dollar.
USD/JPY was bought into the (final for this fiscal year) Tokyo fixing. USD/CHF is on approach to its early US-trade highs on Tuesday.
US 10 yr yield has nibbled back some of its Tuesday-US time fall but is not rising rapidly by any means.
Local stock market are softer:
- Japan's Topix -0.6%
- Japan's Nikkei -0.8%
- SHnagahi Comp -0.9%
- HK's Hang Seng -0.3%
- Australia's S&P/ASX is +1.7%