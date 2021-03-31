USD flexing a little Asia-time strength

EUR/USD is gently subsiding to lows not seen last November





USD/JPY was bought into the (final for this fiscal year) Tokyo fixing. USD/CHF is on approach to its early US-trade highs on Tuesday.





US 10 yr yield has nibbled back some of its Tuesday-US time fall but is not rising rapidly by any means.





Local stock market are softer:

Japan's Topix -0.6%

Japan's Nikkei -0.8%

SHnagahi Comp -0.9%

HK's Hang Seng -0.3%

Australia's S&P/ASX is +1.7%

AUD, NZD, GBP, CAD are all dipping back slightly from highs seen earlier in the session against the dollar.