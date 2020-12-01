USD giving back some of its strength in Asia morning trade

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The USD had a good session during US time (OK, OK ... Bitcoiners, you did better!)

Morning trade in Asia is seeing a bit of give back, EUR, AUD, GBP, NZD, CAD are all up by varying amounts.

As for a catalyst, these is good as any ... or not?




For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose