USD giving back some of its strength in Asia morning trade
The USD had a good session during US time (OK, OK ... Bitcoiners, you did better!)
Morning trade in Asia is seeing a bit of give back, EUR, AUD, GBP, NZD, CAD are all up by varying amounts.
As for a catalyst, these is good as any ... or not?
- South Korea November exports per working day are +6.3% y/y
- Mnuchin "urges" Congress to repurpose $US455bn in unused CARES funds
- Fed Chair Powell says recent vaccine news is very positive for the medium term