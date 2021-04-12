USD has added small gains so far in Monday's Asia session

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US dollar is a touch higher almost across the board of major FX.

News flow has been light, US Fed head Powell comments from a US TV interview were reported:
I'm assessing Powell's comments and fairly upbeat but of course he won't go hiking rates any time soon (see this posts for more details).

Other news of note:
On the data front about the only item of interest has been out of Japan, PPI recording its first gain for over a year (y/y)
Chinese shares are down a touch, Shanghai Comp down about half a percent. Alibaba shares have rallied with a key investor concern resolved over the weekend:

