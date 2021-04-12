USD has added small gains so far in Monday's Asia session

The US dollar is a touch higher almost across the board of major FX.

News flow has been light, US Fed head Powell comments from a US TV interview were reported:

Fed's Powell: Economy really seems to be at an inflection point

and more here: Fed's Powell says does not want to return to bad old days of inflation

I'm assessing Powell's comments and fairly upbeat but of course he won't go hiking rates any time soon (see this posts for more details).





Other news of note:

On the data front about the only item of interest has been out of Japan, PPI recording its first gain for over a year (y/y)

Chinese shares are down a touch, Shanghai Comp down about half a percent. Alibaba shares have rallied with a key investor concern resolved over the weekend: