USD is ticking a little higher in Asia - AUD the biggest loser

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

The USD is up pretty much across the board, not a real lot. 

AUD/USD is down 20 points or so since Reserve Bank of Australia Governor began his testimony. NZD/USD is a little lower alongside. 

I guess that the worsening news on the coronavirus Delta outbreak in Sydney and NSW and the prospect of a long drawn out lockdown is weighing on AUD ... having said this it doesn't matter how bad the news has been in the past AUD has been fairly resilient. (On a longer time frame, of course, its not far off its lows for this year).  

aud daily 06 August 2021  

